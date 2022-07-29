Bellyful expands into Hastings

Bellyful Hawke's Bay recipient coordinator Kate Woodhall.

Local charity Bellyful Napier is expanding into Hastings and changing its name to Bellyful Hawke's Bay to reflect its wider reach.

"We deliver yummy frozen meals to anyone with a baby or young children who doesn't have that kind of support," says Bellyful Hawke's Bay branch coordinator Sharne Ramsay.

"These are often exhausted new parents, whānau where someone is unwell, have no extended family locally, or who are just simply going through a tough patch."

Bellyful Hawke's Bay is one of 25 Bellyful branches around the country. Since it was founded in 2012, the branch has cooked and delivered more than 6000 meals to 830 whānau.

"We have had demand from beyond Napier for some time and it feels really special to be able to help fill more bellies in the year we are celebrating our 10th birthday."

Recipient coordinator Kate Woodhall says recruitment for new volunteers has been slow and Napier volunteers are travelling to Hastings to deliver meals.

"Now that we are having a lot more referrals with Hastings opening up, we need as many volunteers as we can get."

Criteria for meal recipients has also widened which has added to the increase in referrals, Kate says.

"People with young children under financial stress are also now eligible for help."

The repertoire of meals — spaghetti bolognaise, macaroni cheese and lasagne — has also expanded and now includes tomato and lentil soup and a vegetarian curry.

About 18 volunteers are on the books, with some sharing in the once a month "cook-a-thon" and others preferring to make deliveries.

"It's just whatever people are comfortable with. The shared cooking takes around three hours to make all the meals, and deliveries could be around once a week each."

Bellyful Hawke's Bay needs support from the community to ensure it can reach more people. Traditional fundraisers are held to purchase ingredients, with the balance coming from grants, sponsors and donations.

"Being a Bellyful volunteer is a fun way to give back to your community and get to know some other kind-hearted locals. Whether you end up chopping onions or delivering meals, you make a difference.

"Whānau often tell us how much of a weight lifts from their shoulders when a kind volunteer drops off meals, and how it makes them feel like their community cares."

To apply to be a Bellyful volunteer or to receive a delivery visit www.bellyful.org.nz/become-a-volunteer