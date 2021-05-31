Volunteer nominations still wanted for Volunteering Hawke's Bay Awards

Getting ready for the 2018 Volunteering HB Awards are (from left) Leanne Collins and Renata Lehmann. Photo / Warren Buckland

by Brenda Vowden

Entries for this years Volunteering Hawke's Bay Awards are rolling in, with the deadline for nominations extended until this Friday, June 4.

The awards have been going for 16 years, with a break last year due to lockdown restrictions. Volunteering HB manager Leanne Collins says the awards are important to acknowledge the "significant organisations and their amazing volunteers in our community".

"They give their time, practical help, advocacy and advice to those in need. This is a time to outline long-time service, new organisations and reflect on how resilient and dynamic volunteers are."

Categories for the awards are team, youth, individual, governance (board members, etc), businesses that involve themselves in voluntary work for their staff and employee volunteering.

"I really need more volunteer nominations for the youth and businesses categories."

Leanne says people become volunteers for a variety of reasons.

"It's mostly to give back, make a difference in someone else's life, to make friends, use their skills, to add to their CV for employment opportunities and so they aren't lonely or isolated from the community."

The awards, which "give value and thanks to the volunteers", will be held after a midwinter lunch at the Havelock North Function Centre on Wednesday, June 23. The judging panel consists of two judges from the community and Ken Simons from the Volunteering HB board. A presentation to winners in each category will take place during the ceremony. A volunteer can be nominated for other categories or for additional organisations.

Leanne says choosing the winners is very difficult.

"Every individual or team has some value and all of them deserve recognition. The stories we receive regarding the nominated persons determines the outcomes."

Nomination forms can be found on the organisation's website.

"We have used the same system for years and are continuing to do so this year. We have set questions for all, a ratings system, and an interview process that is for all nominees and then judging is based on those outcomes."

Leanne believes some volunteers stand out, but says it can also depend on how well the nomination application is written. This year there is a new team nomination for Fire and Emergency Recovery Team and each year new volunteers are nominated. For the past two years an additional Employee/Business category for banks, schools and businesses which offer their time throughout the year can also be nominated.

"We would encourage businesses to enter our awards for their volunteering efforts."

Leanne says volunteers continue to surprise her.

"Volunteers are amazing— so selfless, encouraging, positive and, even after all these difficult Covid set-backs, they seem to rise above it all. They have been finding new solutions, alternative ways to work, additional time to give to the already stretched resources and organisations that are needed to help our community."

She says regardless of requests for funding and Government support for the NGOs, volunteers will just "keep on keeping on".

"Our community in Hawke's Bay would not survive without volunteers."

■ To nominate a volunteer you know, phone Leanne 022 503 9271, email manager@voluntereinghb.org.nz or visit https://volunteeringhb.org.nz/