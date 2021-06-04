Voices soar at Big Sing competition held in Hastings, Toitoi

Taradale High school Celtic Heart perform at the Big Sing on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Taradale High school Celtic Heart perform at the Big Sing on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Secondary school students from around Hawke's Bay marked the Big Sing's return to Toitoi with performances that showcased the venue's acoustics.

On Wednesday 456 secondary school students from 20 schools around Hawke's Bay participated in the New Zealand Choral Federation East Coast Big Sing competition.

Each choir from schools in Napier, Hastings, Taradale and Havelock North sang three songs and Peter Watts from Auckland was the adjudicator.

The Ministry of Youth Development Spirit of the Festival Youth Ambassadors award was won by Hastings Boys' High School.

Voix de Femmes from Havelock North High School won the Adjudicators Award.

Repertoire 1 - New Zealand Composition or Arrangement was won by Celtic Heart from Taradale High School.

Repertoire 2 – Choral Art Music was won by Ad Lucem from Napier Girls' High School which was also the NZCF East Coast Winning choir.

Repertoire 3 – Directors Choice was won by Woodford House chapel choir.

The NZCF East Coast Secondary School Student Conductor was awarded to Praises Asolua from Sacred Heart College Napier and the NZCF East Coast Secondary School Student Instrumentalist was pianist Ruby Lo, also from Sacred Heart.

The conductor of the winning choir was Chris Atkinson.

