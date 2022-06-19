Big winner Celtic Heart from Taradale High School with music director Matthew Pipe. Photo / Supplied

Voices of more than 300 students from seven Hawke's Bay secondary schools filled the Toitoi Events Centre last week.

Last Wednesday, the students gathered to participate in the New Zealand Choral Federation's (NZCF) East Coast Big Sing competition at Toitoi.

Each choir presented an eight-minute programme of two songs for adjudicator David Hamilton.

New East Coast Big Sing co-ordinator Andrea Wilson said Covid had dealt all schools a heavy blow regarding preparation for this year's competition.

"It was reflected in so few schools joining us this year as the lead-in time for rehearsing was difficult under the red Covid setting," she said.

The Ad Lucem choir group from Napier Girls High School, and music director Chris Atkinson, with Rinie Coppelmans on the drum. Photo / Supplied

Taradale High School's Celtic Heart choir, under the musical direction of Matthew Pipe, was the star of the day, winning two trophies, the Adjudicators Award and Choral Art Music Award.

Taradale High School musical directior Pipe took home the NZCF Directors Award trophy.

Directors Choice Award winner Up Close from Woodford House with music director Alana Frankum. Photo / Supplied

Ad Lucem from Napier Girls High School took home the New Zealand Composition or Arrangement Von Dadelszen Award, and Up Close from Woodford House was awarded the Directors Choice Award.

Ruby Lo from Sacred Heart College was recognised as the most outstanding student accompanist and awarded the NZCF East Coast Secondary School Student Instrumentalist.

Choir group Voix de Femmes from Havelock North High School with music director Joe Christensen. Photo / Supplied

Havelock North High School won the Ministry of Youth Development's Spirit of the Festival award, earning the choir $500.

"We wish to acknowledge outgoing regional co-ordinator Glenys Kempshall, who for the last 11 years has done an amazing job organising hundreds of students," said Andrea Wilson.

Now the regional festivals are over, the adjudicators meet to decide which school choirs will go on to the following stages of competition; Cadenza and the National Finale.