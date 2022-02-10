Visitor numbers up at Carnival Park Camping Ground

Cabins and campers at Carnival Park Camping Ground in Pahiatua.

Visitor numbers have been good at Carnival Park Camping Ground in Pahiatua, with bookings coming mainly from NZMCA members (New Zealand Motorhome and Caravan Association).

"Some book, they arrive and are surprised how pleasant and quiet it is," says custodian Richard Hensen, who has been at the park since October 2018.

"We've had a couple of good nights - 31 staying on February 2, a record since Covid started. In January, we had 115 people come through the camp.

The camp offers free Wi-Fi and has kitchen/dining facilities for campers. They can camp anywhere on the grass on unpowered sites or use one of the 17 powered sites. There is a 50-day maximum stay.

"We are right next door to Carnival Park, which is lovely. This time of year you get used to the cicadas. At 9pm, their noise stops. It adds to the summer feel of the place," Richard said.