Vet Services Dannevirke hold seminar on calf rearing for farmers

Information packs will be given out at the calf rearing seminar.

Information packs will be given out at the calf rearing seminar.

The importance of raising a healthy calf is the focus of a seminar being run by Vet Services Dannevirke this week.

Clinic co-ordinator Jenny Morton says the seminar, on July 6, will cover a range of topics including nutrition, health and the importance of colostrum.

Other topics include treating a newborn calf, tube feeding, weaning and parasite control.

Many farms often have new staff every year, which can also mean differences in how they deal with such issues.

The seminars are run by vets who have the most up-to-date knowledge to hand.

Morton says the seminars are important because they provide information on any changes in the industry, such as new treatments, different techniques and new methods of providing shelter.

"Things have changed from 20 years ago. We're just adding tools to their toolbox."

The seminar will be held at Vet Services Dannevirke, 193 to 195 High St, from 1pm.

There will also be a Spring First Aid seminar on July 13, from 10am to noon.

For information, phone 06 374 7021.