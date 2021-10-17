Vaccination drive-through boosts Tararua's statistics

Maori wardens greet those wishing to be vaccinated.

A vaccination drive-through at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds on Saturday, October 9, swelled the quota of people in the Tararua by nearly 500, lifting the numbers in the Tararua Health Group (THG) enrolled list of patients to almost 70 per cent for the first jab and 50 per cent for their second.

This was the second drive-through organised by the THG, Mid-Central Health, Rangitāne and Ngati Kahungunu iwi and the Māori Wardens.

This was in addition to the regular vaccination clinic run by the THG at the Hub that had vaccinated 75 by noon and was on target to equal its usual quota of 200 in each of its three clinics Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays.

The vaccination is delivered through the window.

Meanwhile, Pahiatua held its vaccination drive at the Bush Stadium on Saturday, attracting 200 who put their hand up (or more correctly, their arm forward). Tararua's statistics do not rate highly by national standards and even within the Mid-Central Health Region, but Samantha Chapman, THG operations manager, says "After a drop-off in vaccination uptake over the last couple of weeks, we have seen a strong demand towards the end of last week and we hope this continues."

Meanwhile, MidCentral Health is arranging for a pop-up vaccination unit to visit workplaces and community groups within its region, including Tararua.

It is acknowledged that for some, getting to a vaccination site or walk-in clinic is not easy when balancing work and family commitments.

Employers could support their staff by registering at covacc@midcentralhb.govt.nz with business name, contact details and the number of staff.

Note: Figures quoted refer only to those residents enrolled with the THG, totalling 12,344 eligible patients.