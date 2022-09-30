Coolio, who died this week, was the first artist to perform at the Pettigrew Green Arena. Photo / NZME

American rapper Coolio, who this week died in the United States aged 59, was the first artist to perform at the Pettigrew Green Arena.

Most-famed for 1995 hit and rap anthem Gangsta's Paradise, Coolio (born Artis Leon Ivey) performed at the Taradale venue in May 2003, just a month after the new sports arena opened.

The stadium is home of Hawke's Bay national basketball league side the Hawks and is also used daily for a range of other indoor court sports.

It was also configured to be adaptable for concerts, conferences, and gala nights as the annual Hawke's Bay Sports Awards.

It was reported in 2003 that at least 2500 were at the concert.

Coolio's longtime manager Jarez Posey said the rapper died on Wednesday at a friend's house in Los Angeles.

He had excused himself to use the bathroom but when he didn't return, the friend went to check on him and found him unresponsive and laying on the floor.

Paramedics were called but were unable to revive the star, with cardiac arrest the suspected cause of death.

Gangsta's Paradise hit the number one spot in countries worldwide and became the top-selling single of 1995 in the US, shifting more than five million copies.

Coolio would go on to win a Grammy and two MTV Video Music Awards for the hit which samples Stevie Wonder's 1976 song Pastime Paradise.