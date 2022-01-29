Urewera reopens after six-month closure

Board chair Tamati Kruger said the iwi are grateful for the patience and friendship demonstrated by "the many people who love Te Urewera." Photo NZME

Te Urewera will tentatively reopen over the next fortnight after six months' closure because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its board says manuhiri (guests) and Tuhoe users will be welcomed back for recreational activity, including on Lake Waikaremoana, for which access will reopen next Sunday, Waitangi Day.

All tracks, huts and camp grounds, including the Great Walk, will reopen on February 14, but a close watch will be kept on the developing Omicron situation and any risks for local communities.

The former national park, between Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty and now managed day-to-day by Tuhoe iwi authority Te Uru Taumata on behalf of the Te Urewera Board, was closed at the start of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown in August and time has been taken to carry out "remedial infrastructure maintenance" during the summer.

It was closed to ensure the safety of vulnerable local communities and manuhiri, and remained closed while local vulnerable communities prepared for the Delta variant and the maintenance.

Board chairman Tamati Kruger said the Board and iwi are grateful for the patience and friendship demonstrated by "the many people who love Te Urewera.

"Tūhoe and Te Urewera Board acknowledge the sacrifice of those who have respected the closure, despite foregoing family occasions, regular visits, and annual events such as the Waikaremoana fishing competition," he said.

Health and safety would continue to be the paramount consideration in terms of access during the summer to Te Urewera, which is home to Tūhoe communities, including some of the country's most remote and vulnerable populations, during the current pandemic.

"Anxiety about the new strain of Covid remains," Kruger said. "But considering the role of Te Urewera as a unique place of recreation, enjoyment, learning and spiritual reflection to the public who have played their part, and the values of manaakitanga (welcoming), it is the Board's decision Te Urewera should be reopened."

Kruger made a special appeal to users to look after and respect the facilities and surroundings, saying some huts had been left "in a shocking state" by a minority of guests in the winter season.

"We discovered vandalism, including the removal of water faucets from the hut atop Mount Panekire, a poor welcome for trampers who have scaled 1400m to reach it during the Great Walk around Waikaremoana.

"While there is little we can do to prevent weather damage to tracks and tree falls, there are things everyone can do to respect Te Urewera and ensure they are not hurting the environment or ruining the experience for others," he said.

Kruger reminded guests to pack-in-and-pack-out anything they used in Te Urewera, and avoid plastics, and check boats are clean before going on to the lake.