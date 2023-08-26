‘Unexplained’: One person dead after police called to ‘disorder’ in Hastings

Police are investigating a sudden death in Raureka overnight after they were called to a "disorder" incident and found a person unresponsive. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a sudden death in Raureka overnight after they were called to a "disorder" incident and found a person unresponsive. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an unexplained death after they found a person unresponsive during a callout in Hastings on Saturday night.

Senior Sergeant James Keene said police responded to calls of a disorder in Raureka’s Murdoch Place around 8.50pm and a person was found unresponsive.

“After receiving medical assistance, they died at the scene.”

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing.

A scene guard remained at the property on Sunday.



