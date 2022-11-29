The Jogela departed Napier Port on Tuesday morning after it caused a number of complaints from nearby residents with the noise it created overnight. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Port says it wants changes from a charter ship that emitted an “unacceptable” level of noise, if it’s ever to allow it to berth again.

A spokesperson said the port received multiple noise complaints due to noise from the Jogela vessel, and its generators for the 26 hours it was berthed from Monday morning until Tuesday morning.

The port has reassured residents of Mataruahou Bluff Hill who were unable to sleep that they should be able to rest easy with the ship’s departure.

“We have been in touch with the people who contacted us to let them know that the noise they experienced is unacceptable and we’re taking this issue very seriously.”

“The Jogela has departed Napier Port this morning and we do not expect any similar noise issues going forward.”

The spokesperson said the Jogela was not due back to Napier until February and the port would require a satisfactory resolution to the engine generator situation in order to berth the vessel again.

“All container vessels keep their generators on while in port in order to power the vessel’s operations and maintain the temperature of all the refrigerated container cargo on board, however, the noise from this particular vessel was excessive and unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.

“This is the first time this vessel has called to Napier and so we are very concerned by the level of noise it emitted while in port.”

The spokesperson said the port had contacted the shipping line about the vessel and the issues it caused for the community.

“We understand it is a charter vessel and so not normally used on this particular shipping route.”

The spokesperson said the company would also be reviewing its noise monitor recordings and sharing them with its independent noise consultant at Marshall Day Acoustics for review and expert feedback.

A resident of the hill, who requested he remain unnamed, said he was very satisfied with the response from the port after the noise.

He said many people in the neighbourhood had been kept awake by the noise from the ship, which was louder than he had ever heard before.

“We’ve lived here for a while and we’re used to a little bit of noise from the port, but this was particularly loud.”

Hawke’s Bay Today has contacted the shipping agent for Jogela, Cosco, for comment from the owners of the vessel.