NZ Army Captain Ben Kimber describes his experience landing in Napier’s port and then distributing vital supplies to Hawke’s Bay residents. Video / NZDF

Hawke’s Bay reserve soldier Sergeant Andrew McCrory’s passion for ultramarathon running came about in a rather unconventional way.

He was lying at home waiting for a back operation in 2017, scrolling through Facebook when a fundraising page for a young girl named Liv who needed Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy Surgery (SDRS) caught his eye.

“I read her story and thought. ‘I can help this girl’. I didn’t know how, while I was lying there with a herniated disc, but I messaged her mum and said I’d like to help,” he said.

An SDRS operation can give children with cerebral palsy greater walking ability, muscle control and improved balance. Liv’s surgery would cost $150,000 and wasn’t covered by government funding.

So, McCrory gathered his local Crossfit crew and started on his incredible journey of fitness fundraising. In 2019, he ran 160km to raise funds for children needing SDRS, and that was just the start.

Sergeant Andrew McCrory with Liv, a lifelong friend who sparked his fundraising journey. Photo / NZ Defence Force

He’s also run from Napier Pier to Rongomaraeroa-o-ngā-hau-e-whā Army National Marae in Waiouru to raise money for the RSA and during the summer of 2021-22, he ran the length of New Zealand - 2060km - raising more than $50,000 for charity.

“I was stoked, my goal was $20,000,” the now 49-year-old said.

McCrory’s latest feat of strength will likely be his toughest yet, as he becomes just the sixth New Zealander to be selected to participate in the 217km Badwater 135 Ultramarathon Race in July across Death Valley, California.

He said a mix of army training, the support of his wife Kath and the thought of those he will help will be a driving force behind him during his run.

“Thinking of those children with cerebral palsy, I remind myself that some kids can’t even walk comfortably, if at all, until they have the surgery.

“When I hit the 100km mark, that’s my most challenging point at the moment. This is when I ask myself, ‘Why I am running?’”

In his civilian life, McCrory helps train young people over a five-month course for careers in the New Zealand Defence Force, Police and Corrections through the Eastern Institute of Technology Services Pathways programme.

“The highlight for me, though, is seeing them on graduation day with their respective service.”

Sergeant Andrew McCrory has run thousands of kilometres and raised thousands of dollars for charity. Photo / NZ Defence Force

He and other Defence Force personnel also assisted at the front lines of the Cyclone Gabrielle response in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s tough seeing people you know in such trying circumstances, but they were stoked to see us out there. I think, and hope, we helped provide a bit of certainty for them and the wider community.”

As for Liv, who kickstarted his fundraising and ultramarathon passions, she’s become a lifelong friend and one of his biggest supporters.

She is now walking with assistance and studying at the University of Waikato.