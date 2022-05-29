Two teens missing from Napier and Hastings

Johnette Edwards, 15, has been missing since last Wednesday. Photo / Facebook

Police are asking the public for help to find two missing teenagers from Napier and Hastings.

They are separate cases and police reported both girls were still missing as at Monday morning.

Johnette Edwards, 15, has been missing since last Wednesday.

She was last seen that morning by her family and was not at their Maraenui home in Napier when a sibling returned to the house before noon.

Her mum Christiene Edwards said her daughter had taken a phone and some clothes and blankets and called her godmother that afternoon, just to say she was okay and "having a time out".

Christiene said her daughter had run away from home before but never for this long.

Her daughter has since messaged her godmother and aunties a couple of times over Facebook messenger, but Christiene said no-one had heard her voice since last Wednesday, and the family was very concerned someone else might have her phone and be sending those messages.

She said she was also known to frequent the Flaxmere area and might be in that suburb.

"Please contact police or myself if you know where she is."

Christiene said someone believed they may have spotted Johnette in Flaxmere on Sunday.

She said Johnette often wore her dark curly hair up in a bun, and would often wear a coloured scarf.

She said she was about 166cm tall (5ft 5in) and was a solid build.

If you have seen Johnette or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on 111 and quote file number 220529/5000.

In a separate missing person appeal, police are seeking sightings of 15-year-old Kirihana who has been reported missing from her home address in Flaxmere, Hastings.

Kirihana has been missing from her home in Flaxmere for well over a week. Photo / Police

Police did not release her last name.

She has not been seen by family for well over a week, but is active on social media, police reported.

She is believed to either be in Hastings or Napier.

If you have seen Kirihana, or have any information which might assist, please call police on 105 and quote file number 220523/3195.

Meanwhile, Brenda Harrington, 50, has been found after an appeal was made on Saturday to try and locate her.