Police in a suburban Napier street on Saturday after an incident in which a man suffered a wound from a firearm. Photo / NZME

Police are continuing inquiries into two similar but unrelated shooting incidents in private Napier homes in the past seven weeks.

By Wednesday afternoon no arrests had been made in relation to either incident. In the first a man received a leg wound at a property in Nuffield Ave, Marewa East, on the afternoon of December 2, and about noon last Saturday another man is understood to have suffered a leg wound at a property in Hillary Cres, Maraenui.

The man injured last month remained in hospital about four days before being discharged, but Hawke's Bay DHB staff reported the man injured at the weekend had been transferred to Hutt Hospital on Sunday.

Police believe the events were isolated, separate and unrelated, but, while not referring to the specific incidents, are worried about the continued presence of possibly illegally-held firearms in the community.

"Police are generally concerned at the prevalence of firearms being used within certain groups in our society," a spokesperson said.

"Police have no tolerance for gun violence in our communities," they said, adding they would welcome information on firearms and suspicious behaviour.

"There will be some individuals who know of people illegally in possession of firearms or that are engaging in this sort of behaviour."