Two people have been seriously injured following a single-car crash in Napier. Photo / File

Two people have been seriously injured after a car crashed into a pole in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash at the intersection of Riverbend Rd and Waverley Rd in Meeanee, Napier, about 9.45am on Thursday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances took two people in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

MORE TO COME