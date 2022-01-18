There were 14 cases today. A household contact of a MIQ worker with Omicron has also tested positive for Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Hastings, linked to fitness classes attended by a person who was Covid positive.

It takes the total number of active cases in the region to four.

The Ministry of Health will officially notify one of these cases today and the other will be included in tomorrow's case figures as it missed the daily reporting cut-off.

Both cases are linked to locations of interest previously reported at Tu Step Fitness Class at the Ascende Global Church, Hastings.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the cases had been isolating and had appropriate health and welfare supports in place.

"Public health officials are continuing investigations and are in the process of informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"As standard procedure, any locations of interest, where contacts cannot be contacted directly, will be added to the Ministry of Health's webpage if and when they are confirmed."

Dr Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Wednesday 19 January:

Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

Totara Health drive through 10am - 1pm

Thursday 20 January:

Totara Health drive through 10am - 1pm

Splash planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

Friday 21 January:

Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am -1pm

Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am - 1pm

CHB Health Centre drive through 9am - 4pm

To book a test:

Hastings Health Centre. For booked appointments call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am - 5pm Monday - Saturday

The Doctors Napier. For booked appointments call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am - 5pm daily

Takapau Health Centre. For booked appointments between Monday - Wednesday and Friday 11-30am -12pm call 06 855 8376

Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call 06 838 8333.



For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz