Hastings Girls' High School takes home the win of the 2022 Unison Super 12 Hawke's Bay Netball season. Photo / Supplied

Hastings Girls' High School and Hastings Boys' High School have each brought home bragging rights as the Hawke's Bay 2022 secondary school netball and rugby champions, respectively.

The girls' school took out this year's Unison Super 12 Hawke's Bay Netball season, while the boys' school won this year's Unison Shield for the Hawke's Bay secondary school rugby season.



The Unison Super 12 and Unison Shield competitions are open to all secondary schools in Hawke's Bay, and every year more than 17 schools and more than 280 students compete for the titles.



The Unison Super 12 finals were held at Pettigrew Green Arena, on August 23.



Supporters took the opportunity to cheer on their teams, with a loud and passionate crowd on the sideline of the Super 12 Division 2 and Division 1 finals.

Along with spectators, a Cook Island drumming group supporting the Hastings' Girls High School Senior A team made for a lively evening.



Hawke's Bay Netball general manager, Denise Aiolupotea, said she was very proud of all teams who have competed this year.

"After last year's disruptions, we were stoked to hold our finals in a packed-out PGA, with the drummers and all the supporters; it was a fantastic atmosphere for the girls," she said.

Aiolupotea congratulated Division 2 winners Karamu High and Division 1 winners HGHS.



"A highlight of the night was Hastings Girls creating history by taking the trophy back to their kura for the first time in the ten years of the competition," Aiolupotea said.

Hastings Boys' High School wins the 2022 Unison Shield in the Hawke's Bay secondary school rugby season. Photo / Supplied

The Unison Shield final was held at McLean Park on August 27 as a curtain-raiser to the Hawke's Bay Magpies' Ranfurly Shield match.



HBHS 3rd XV aimed to topple the defending champions Lindisfarne College 2nd XV.



Hawke's Bay Rugby CEO Jay Campbell said the level of rugby on show was top-notch, and it was great to have this game back on the main stage of McLean Park.



"A great battle with both sides showcasing their skills, but Hastings Boys were the better team, coming out victors on the day, and congratulations to them for the win," Campbell said.

The HB Rugby CEO said he is always proud to see grassroots footy played at the home of Hawke's Bay Rugby.

"We're very grateful for Unison's continued support, enabling our young rugby players to access the game and enjoy playing with their mates," Campbell said.



The Unison Super 12 and Unison Shield competition are part of Unison's sponsorship with Hawke's Bay Netball and the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union and an extension of its Greatest Supporter programme, which encourages children to participate in sport and promotes electrical safety awareness.



Unison relationship manager, Danny Gough, said Unison was proud to support the region's rising sports stars.



"The focus and determination displayed by these young players shows the future of New Zealand sport is in good health.

"Our future Silver Ferns and All Blacks start here, at the grassroots level, and Unison is proud to be able to support players and coaches to excel in their sport," Gough said.