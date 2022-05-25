Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Two dogs destroyed after attacks left Wairoa man in hospital

3 minutes to read
The entrance to the Harker Ave alleyway where a man was left hospitalised by a vicious dog attack in Wairoa, the first of two attacks in one week. Photo / Google Maps

The entrance to the Harker Ave alleyway where a man was left hospitalised by a vicious dog attack in Wairoa, the first of two attacks in one week. Photo / Google Maps

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Two dogs involved in an attack that left a man hospitalised have been put down by Wairoa District council.

A man received serious injuries to his legs when he was viciously attacked by two pitbulls

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.