Just a few of the cars that lined up for April’s Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet.

Fresh off the back of a successful Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet, organiser Neville McKay has organised a “Westshore Meeanee Hop” for October 27 - again to raise funds for his chosen charity, Hato Hone St John.

Neville, who moved to Hawke’s Bay from Tauranga last year, is a veteran of car show organisation, having held four shows in Tauranga.

This year’s Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet - a first for Hawke’s Bay, was held at the Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings, and raised $11,696 -for Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John.

Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organiser Neville McKay with David Russell, Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John emergency management adviser and Harris Dawson, community engagement co-ordinator.

McKay says “St John needs the support, so that they can support the community. St John are always the first people on site when there is an accident or medical emergency, and sometimes people take them for granted but I don’t.”