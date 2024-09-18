Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Hawke’s Bay man holds Car Hop for Hato Hone St John funds

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Just a few of the cars that lined up for April’s Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet.

Just a few of the cars that lined up for April’s Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet.

Fresh off the back of a successful Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet, organiser Neville McKay has organised a “Westshore Meeanee Hop” for October 27 - again to raise funds for his chosen charity, Hato Hone St John.

Neville, who moved to Hawke’s Bay from Tauranga last year, is a veteran of car show organisation, having held four shows in Tauranga.

This year’s Hawke’s Bay’s Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet - a first for Hawke’s Bay, was held at the Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings, and raised $11,696 -for Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John.

Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organiser Neville McKay with David Russell, Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John emergency management adviser and Harris Dawson, community engagement co-ordinator.
Auto Extravaganza and Swap Meet organiser Neville McKay with David Russell, Hawke’s Bay’s Hato Hone St John emergency management adviser and Harris Dawson, community engagement co-ordinator.

McKay says “St John needs the support, so that they can support the community. St John are always the first people on site when there is an accident or medical emergency, and sometimes people take them for granted but I don’t.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Westshore Meeanee Hop will start with lunch at the Westshore Hotel in Napier from noon - 1.30pm on Sunday, October 27, then the participating vehicles will go on a run from Westshore via Ahuriri and Marine Parade, turning off at Awatoto and heading for Meeanee.

The Hop will conclude with afternoon tea at the Meeanee Hotel, with a live band for entertainment.

McKay says he wants to have as many vehicles at the event as possible.

“As many as I can. Bikes, cars, classic cars, vintage... everything. The event will be open to all categories and there’s no registration; just come along. Entries are just a gold coin donation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The event is for St John and the community as well, so that everyone can enjoy looking at cars, interacting with the car owners and seeing some rare cars.”



Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail