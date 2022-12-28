A police officer laying spikes on the road near Pakipaki to stop a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people have been arrested after police attempted to stop a vehicle on State Highway 2 on Tuesday.

Police were seen laying spikes across the Hawke’s Bay expressway in an attempt to stop the fleeing car.

Officers laid spikes along the road near Pakipaki about 1.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said two young people were due to appear in Hastings District Court in relation to the incident.

“An 18-year-old man is expected to appear in the Hastings District Court on January 4 facing several charges relating to reckless driving, theft of a vehicle and breach of home detention,” the spokeswoman said.

“A 16-year-old is also expected to appear in the Hastings District Court. Date and charges not confirmed.”

Police have been approached for further comment on the circumstances of the incident and the number of vehicles involved.

