Twenty eighth Suzuki Coast to Coast hugely enjoyed

The first bikes ride into town.

Pic 3: BTG211220CC3 Caption: Some of the 282 bikes on the ride.

Pic 4: BTG211220CC4 Caption: Dad and daughter Colin Poole and Sarah Rowe (in hi-viz) with Alex, Kate and Eva Rowe as support.

By Dave Murdoch

Fractionally late for the Woodville Christmas Parade, the Suzuki Coast to Coast rode into town still in time to be admired by the large crowd.

The riders could be excused for dallying as the weather was sunny and warm but the occasional gust forced them to be wary of cuttings and ridge tops.

They were unanimous in their praise of the iconic Coast To Coast organised by Woodville Lions and sponsored by Suzuki in its 28th year.

Leaving Himatangi after a welcome and safety briefing the 282 bikes travelled into Horowhenua through Foxton before crossing into Tararua over the Pahiatua Track and passing through Shannon and Ballance on the way to Woodville.

Everyone negotiated the trip well and thoroughly enjoyed the lunch put on by Lions in Fountaine Square.

Father and daughter from Dannevirke Colin Poole and Sarah Rowe were in their 18th consecutive ride, each on their own bikes.

They say they wouldn't miss it for anything.

After lunch about half of the riders continued on out to Akitio where a very pleasant meeting with lots of generously donated spot prizes topped off a great day.

Over its 27 years the ride has raised $220,000 for the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter and this year, together with the raffle of a Suzuki motorcycle, looks set to add to it substantially when the raffle is drawn March 8.