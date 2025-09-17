Tumu’s 50‑year milestone: From Dannevirke timber yard to a Hawke’s Bay powerhouse

Teachers and nurses to strike, NZDF upgrades and Robert Redford dies | NZ Herald Morning Update. Video / NZ Herald

Tumu has come a long way in 50 years.

The family-led group has grown from its beginnings as a small timber yard in Dannevirke to a present-day Hawke’s Bay goliath.

In 1975, Hugh O’Sullivan and his wife, Pam started with a lumber yard and fence post business at Mangatera in Dannevirke.

Within a few years, he and his family had established Tumu Timbers in Hastings at the current Maraekakaho Rd site.

The site started at just 1 hectare but has since grown to 10ha.