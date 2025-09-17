Tumu’s 50‑year milestone: From Dannevirke timber yard to a Hawke’s Bay powerhouse

Hugh’s son, John O’Sullivan joined the business as a 17-year-old school leaver in 1978 and in 1988 the first building supplies store was established in Dannevirke, later to become one of six Tumu ITM stores.
More wood processing and manufacturing businesses followed and then in 2010, Killarney Capital, a privately owned non-bank, non-deposit taking property funder was born.
The six stores and the Tumu Frame and Truss plant in Hastings were then sold in 2022, to Fletcher Distribution Ltd (FDL), which operates PlaceMakers across New Zealand.