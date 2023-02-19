Communities are really pulling together in the cyclone response but have been forced to pay for private choppers to get in supplies to Patoka and surrounding communities. Video / Mike Scott

Once the full scale of Cyclone Gabrielle’s damage became clear the Tumu group started a $100,000 relief fund for the region’s horticultural and agricultural sectors.

The relief fund is started to help the horticultural and agricultural sectors in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti in the wake of cyclone Gabrielle is gaining momentum with emergency support being sent into some of the region’s most isolated areas.

The local company says it is one of the largest independent suppliers of timber in the country and as a big part of the Hawke’s Bay community knew they had to step in and help.

After only a few days of being up and running the relief fund is already making major advances in helping those most isolated.

Drums of fuel and animal food were helicoptered into Rissington and Patoka’s Hawkston Rd area on Sunday afternoon and will continue with the next drop set to be delivered out to Patoka and Tutira in a fixed-wing aeroplane.

The Tumu Group's relief fund helps move tons of diesel and petrol to stranded farmers.

The dire need that has come to light over the weekend has prompted a further call for businesses to get in behind the fund by offering support.

Each flight costs around $3000 and can carry one to two tonnes of fuel and supplies.

The Tumu Group and Farrah's put on sausage sizzles around Napier to feed hungry locals and hard-working volunteers.

Tumu Group holding company director Brendan O’Sullivan said while the relief fund was initially set up with a view to offering support in the short to medium term, it was quickly recognised that there was an immediate need to get support to those in the most isolated areas now.

“Some of these dairy and dry stock farms were without food to feed their animals and fuel to ensure their pumps were working to give them water.

“They also needed fuel to power their homes. We’ve tilted to respond to where we understand the need is the greatest in an effort to complement the support from the government agencies,” he said.

The Tumu Group said it had been really encouraged by the response so far and knew there would be plenty of other businesses and individuals who wanted to contribute to the incredibly worthy cause.

“We have been blown away by the lengths people are going to support our community,” O’Sullivan said.

The company director explained that the founders of Farrahs, Jovan and Farrah Covak, drove to Hawke’s Bay from Wellington overnight to donate 1800 litres of diesel, 200 litres of petrol, 1400 sausages, wraps and bottles of LPG.

The sausages were used to provide hot food to the Maraenui, Bayview, Whakatu and Meeanee communities at free barbecues over the weekend.

In the coming days, the mission for the group is to send lightweight non-perishable food for families along with more fuel and animal food supplies.

O’Sullivan said the Tumu Group had been working in partnership with a number of agencies and businesses, including the Hawke’s Bay Environment Centre, Huha (an animal welfare charitable trust established by a group of passionate animal lovers), Heliag, Rural Airwork, Fern/Farmlands, Booths Transport, Anzco, SilverFern Farms, James McRae from Carfields NZ, and Everfresh Transport.

Regular updates will be provided on the group’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

Anyone wanting to donate to the relief fund through the group’s charitable trust, The Evergreen Foundation, can do so here: https://forms.office.com/r/tb5mana1MW







