He spent decades working in business and still is the force behind the awarded family-owned Tumu Group, which employs over 600 people across the East Coast.
But he says his greatest achievement is giving back.
Since founding the Evergreen Foundation in 2014, the charitable arm of Tumu Group, he has been supporting causes from youth mental health to rehabilitating prisoners through employment.
O’Sullivan has invested significantly in local infrastructure and organisations including the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Trust, Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter, the Hawke’s Bay Foundation, Te Mata Peak Trust and Kaweka Hospital.
“The philanthropic work is part of the positive spiral,” he says.
During Cyclone Gabrielle, O’Sullivan helped raise more than $3.6 million through the foundation for recovery efforts across Hawke’s Bay, especially in the horticultural and agricultural sectors.
“I had very good, capable people around that could quickly step up and take on that responsibility.”
He says the support he gets from his team at the company, including his brothers Brendan and Barry, as well as his wife Michelle, his four children, and even his dog Charlie is what makes him keep going.
“I had a strong will, because I still had people that I wanted to make the most of the journey with.”
O’Sullivan says he wants to be remembered as “a good person”.
His wife, Michelle, says he is much more than that.
“He has strong values and empathy for others ... and he really makes the most out of every day. Even if it’s a Monday, and it’s lunchtime, every day is a special day. He doesn’t take things for granted. He gives his 100% all the time.”
With tears in her eyes, Michelle added.
“Even on the harder days, he always chooses to find the positive. That’s who he is, and that’s why he is our rock.”