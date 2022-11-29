Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Trolley trauma: Hawke’s Bay food prices rising faster than anywhere else in NZ

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock and Jono Kilsby
5 mins to read
Hawke's Bay is the fruit bowl of New Zealand, but it's food prices are increasing faster than anywhere else in the country. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay is the fruit bowl of New Zealand, but it's food prices are increasing faster than anywhere else in the country. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Christmas food shopping shock is set to hit Hawke’s Bay the hardest of any New Zealand region.

The latest Statistics New Zealand data shows residents of the fruit bowl of New Zealand have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today