Triple Peaks gears up for 33rd year in Hawke's Bay

Josh Garrett, 31, of Napier, crosses a river as part of last year's Triple Peaks event. Photo / File

Runners fasten your shoes, entries are now open for MCL Construction Triple Peaks - back for its 33rd year.

The annual race sees hundreds of people traverse more than 50km across private land on Mount Erin, Mount Kahuranaki and the iconic Te Mata Peak.

Last year saw about 600 people crisscross the course.

Event director Emma Buttle said this year they hoped to attract competitors from outside the region - about 30 per cent of last year's entrants were from out of town.

"We are confident that we can continue to entice significant numbers of competitors from out of the region for 2021, with their friends and families, enjoying everything that Hawke's Bay has to offer."

About 600 people took part in the Triple Peaks competition in 2020. Photo / File

This year's entries were already 25 per cent higher than this time last year, with the event still two months out.

Buttle said Triple Peaks encompasses everything people love about Hawke's Bay, with "breath-taking views and fantastic tough terrain".

"It is a great event for the bucket list."

Funds raised from this year's competition would help purchase about 1000 native peaks to be planted at Te Mata Park.

Entrants can choose from manuka, kowhai, rewarewa, ngaio or totarato be planted next season.

"It's essential that the event retains its local flavour. Over the last three years we have fundraised a total of $41,584 from Triple Peaks proceeds."

Organisers are also working hard to attract elite athletes aiming to "bring home the bacon" - with up to $7000 offered in prizemoney.

Co-director and track designer Richard Mills was busy finalising the route.

Entrants can run, walk or mountain bike with the tracks taking them through stunning Hawke's Bay country. Photo / File

"We want to continue to ensure that the course is challenging and achievable with a bit of fun thrown in.

"We are only anticipating minor changes to the 2021 course, which proved to be very popular in 2020."

The event is described as challenging, rugged and intensely rewarding.

Entrants can run, walk or mountain bike.

"A Two Peak Tiki Tour will encourage walkers, runners, mountain bikers and e-bikers to explore both Mount Erin and Mount Kahuranaki over a 37km distance.

"And the One Peak Explorer will go over Mount Erin in 2021, at a 15 km distance."

The views along the course are simply spectacular, he said.

- The Triple Peaks event will be held on February 27. More information including entry details can be found online at triplepeaks.co.nz