Triple-headline acts in Hawke's Bay summer gig

Art, music and food will be on show at next year's Outfield Music Food & Arts Festival in Te Awanga. Photo / Supplied

The Phoenix Foundation, Nadia Reid and Thomas Oliver will be the headline acts for the Outfield Music Food & Arts Festival in Te Awanga.

The second edition of the festival will see more than 20 New Zealand acts joining the event across three stages.

This year, the Hawke's Bay family-friendly festival - which plays on February 13 - expands the event to accommodate more attendees, and has been organised for all generations to celebrate music, food, arts and community.

The Phoenix Foundation is set to release their seventh studio album tomorrow. A good friend of the band, Nadia Reid, is up for the Silver Scroll Award, New Zealand's most prestigious songwriting prize, recognising outstanding achievement in the craft of songwriting. She has also been selected for best solo artist and album of the year.

Hawke's Bay local, Thomas Oliver has been touring the country for his album released in March 2020, the Brightest Light. He will be joined by his band on stage at the festival.

The Outfield Music Food & Arts Festival makes the most of Te Awanga's coastal beauty. Photo / Supplied

Last year's headliner, Ladi6, said they feel privileged to have had the chance to be part of the inaugural edition in 2020 and hope to be invited back to play again.

The festival, cradled by the rolling hills and meadows of a picturesque farm in Te Awanga, also offers anyone joining the event the possibility of a summer holiday in the Bay such as the opportunity to visit the vintage car museum or also the gannet nesting site at nearby Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony.

Outfield Festival has organised local food trucks and craft beer selections. The event will take place at 1pm, on 34 Gordon Rd in Te Awanga, on February 13, 2021.