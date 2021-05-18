Tributes flow for Hawke's Bay Property Brokers legend Shaun Tong

18 May, 2021 02:50 AM 2 minutes to read

Property Brokers lifestyle real estate legend Shaun Tong has passed away. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay has lost a "legend" of the property industry.

Shaun Tong, who sold more than $350m worth of lifestyle properties in the region across his career, lost his short battle with liver cancer.

He was 55.

Tong, a key part of Property Brokers for 25 years, sold over 880 properties in Hawke's Bay and Manawatu.

Property Brokers regional manager Joe Snee said his friend and colleague was a huge part of the fabric at the company and will be sorely missed.

"Shaun was a legend that everyone knew and respected," he said.

"He was a very well-respected, honest and hardworking colleague and friend, so it's very sad."

Snee said while a quiet man, Tong had a laugh that could be heard across the office.

"It was a big, loud sort of raucous - it was classic."

Shaun Tong was a key part of the Property Brokers team and sold over 880 properties. Photo / Supplied

Tong, who passed away at Cranford Hospice on May 13 after battling liver cancer, will be remembered by family, including wife of 24 years Mandy and son Jesse.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Hastings Racecourse at 1pm on Saturday, May 22.

An obituary shared to Hawke's Bay Today read: "Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savoured much, Good friends, good times. A loved one's touch."

Property Broker's rural and lifestyle specialist Avram Deitch paid tribute to his colleague, whom he worked alongside.

"Shaun was a legend that everyone knew and respected. He worked tirelessly and was as competitive as they come, but he never once turned me away when I asked for his time," he said.

Deitch said he was a man of true integrity and "an all-round bloody good guy" who will be sorely missed.

"He would always say there was nothing special about him, he just ran a good process - I learned a lot from him and about him in that simple statement alone," he added.

"He leaves his business legacy here with us and it is an honour to continue to pursue his vision."