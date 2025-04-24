Advertisement
Trailer stolen from Napier RSA won’t cause Anzac Day stink

Jack Riddell
The RSA's CCTV showed the vehicle being driven away with the dump run trailer.

A trailer has been stolen from Napier RSA in an early-morning theft just before Anzac Day.

Chief executive Anne Woolrich said the trailer was stolen with its wheel lock still on it by someone in a white vehicle with a black roof, resembling a Suzuki Jimny, at 5.24am on Wednesday.

The theft was caught on the RSA’s CCTV camera, but it didn’t show the offending vehicle’s licence plate.

There was nothing of real value in the trailer and the theft would not have any effect on Napier RSA’s Anzac Day celebrations, Woolrich said.

“It’s just an empty trailer that we use on our dump runs.

“It’s just a hassle and it will be an insurance claim.”

Woolrich said the RSA had made a complaint to police online about the theft but, as at 1pm today, had not heard back.

She had a simple message for the thieves.

“We’d like it back.”

Police asked that, if anyone had information in relation to the vehicle involved, or the incident, they should contact police on 105 or online, using the reference 250423/9978.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

