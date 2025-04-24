The RSA's CCTV showed the vehicle being driven away with the dump run trailer.

A trailer has been stolen from Napier RSA in an early-morning theft just before Anzac Day.

Chief executive Anne Woolrich said the trailer was stolen with its wheel lock still on it by someone in a white vehicle with a black roof, resembling a Suzuki Jimny, at 5.24am on Wednesday.

The theft was caught on the RSA’s CCTV camera, but it didn’t show the offending vehicle’s licence plate.

There was nothing of real value in the trailer and the theft would not have any effect on Napier RSA’s Anzac Day celebrations, Woolrich said.

“It’s just an empty trailer that we use on our dump runs.