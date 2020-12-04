Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Top roading cop urges caution after Takapau triple fatal

4 minutes to read

The three killed have been named as Anahera Tienda Kaa, 17, Sharrisse Tuaiti Perawiti Taputerangituatea, 18, and Julianna Hickey, 18. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

A Hawke's Bay road policing inspector says drivers must learn from the mistakes made after three young women died in a crash in Takapau - one of a string of serious crashes in the area.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.