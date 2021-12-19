Top Hawke's Bay wine professionals helping future of industry

The group of 2021 wine mentors helping the industry. Photo / Supplied

Top wine makers and wine professionals from Hawke's Bay and across New Zealand have put their hands up to share their expertise and help the future of the industry.

Indevin Hawke's Bay vineyard manager Andy Dodds is among a list of 19 mentors who have been matched with a mentee to share their experience over the next six to eight months.

The mentorship programme is organised by New Zealand Winegrowers each year and saw a record number of people sign up this year.

The association matches an up-and-coming wine maker with an experienced head.

Dodds, who has 35 years experience in the industry, said the association reached out to him via an email and he decided to take part.

"It's time to start bringing the next generation on. If you can help someone young in their career, it is a good thing to do," he said.

"My skills are in viticulture and my mentee is actually a wine maker.

"It is not really about the technical side of things but more of life skills on how to approach your career and maybe something you could do to improve."

Dodds said it was supposed to be about six, one-hour meetings, but his first meeting with his mentee had spanned a couple of hours and he was happy to be involved.

New Zealand Winegrowers runs the programme to help young professionals increase their confidence, focus on their self-development and reach their goals.

The mentors, all highly experienced wine industry professionals, generously volunteer their time and knowledge.

"It's exciting to see how many people from a wide range of roles are wanting to further themselves and their careers within the wine industry," Nicky Grandorge, the NZ Winegrowers leadership and communities manager, said.

"Likewise, it's fantastic to see the passion and generosity of the mentors as they share their vast wine knowledge and experiences to help others thrive."

The 2021 mentors are:

Andy Dodds, Indevin (Hawke's Bay)

Michelle Richardson, Dionysus Investments (Hawke's Bay)

MJ Loza and Tash Florens, Aotearoa New Zealand Fine Wine Estates (Hawke's Bay)

Andy Crozier, Burn Cottage (Central Otago)

Cameron McKnight and Francis Hutt, Indevin (Gisborne)

Dom Maxwell, Greystone (North Canterbury)

Gwyn Williams, Vinecare (North Canterbury)

Jane Hunter, Hunter's Wines (Marlborough)

Jen Parr, Valli Wine (Central Otago)

Jules Taylor, Jules Taylor Wines (Marlborough)

Len Ibbotson, Bragato Research Centre (Marlborough)

Lesley Boon, Pernod Ricard (Marlborough)

Mike Brown, Marlborough Grapegrowers Co-operative (Marlborough)

Nick Entwistle, Rose Family Estate (Marlborough)

Simon Fell, Villa Maria and Philip Gregan, NZ Winegrowers (Auckland)