Top badminton player Yongshi Xie coaches Napier Intermediate students

Napier Intermediate Room 10 students keen to learn new badminton skills are (from front left) Madison Laurence, Rhykin Stok, Yongshi Xie, Siana Beyer-Davis and Manneox Kopu.

Napier Intermediate Room 10 students keen to learn new badminton skills are (from front left) Madison Laurence, Rhykin Stok, Yongshi Xie, Siana Beyer-Davis and Manneox Kopu.

NC070721badminton.JPG

Napier Intermediate Room 10 students keen to learn new badminton skills are (from front left) Madison Laurence, Rhykin Stok, Yongshi Xie, Siana Beyer-Davis and Manneox Kopu.

by Brenda Vowden

brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz

Napier Intermediate has been batting above its average with award winning badminton player and coach Yongshi Xie (CiCi) visiting the school and coaching the students in the sport.

"We are so excited to have the experienced coach come to Napier Intermediate to teach, grow, and promote the sport of badminton in our school," says Napier Intermediate deputy principal Louise Taylor.

Each class was given the opportunity to have one session with Cici, followed by another session for those who showed promise within each house.

Cici, originally from Guangzhou, China, is the Hawke's Bay Badminton community development officer.

As well as being a badminton coach and teacher of physical education in Guangzhou, a past member of the junior Chinese national team and a Chinese and New Zealand badminton title winner, she is also a well-respected coach in New Zealand badminton circles as the Australasian junior international coach 2019, national U19 squad assistant coach and national senior squad sparring partner.

Cici was invited to Napier Intermediate School by new teacher Amy Tonks who was a Hawke's Bay badminton player.

Louise says Napier Intermediate works hard to provide a wide variety of sports for their students over and above the main sports. Last year Year 8 students travelled to squash courts to be coached by an experienced coach, and having a top quality badminton coach "has meant students are able to develop a wider sporting kete".

"Indoor bowls has also taken off in the school due to the support of coaches in the community. Coaching sessions have meant a lot to the students as they have had the opportunity to try a sport they have not previously had any experience in."

Louise says badminton has dropped off over the years as there is no league to play in.

"The same dilemma happens around table tennis, another sport our students are very keen in."

Amy started a badminton team for any keen students who want to turn up to play and learn badminton skills in the hall.

"From the sound of the laughter coming from the hall, the students really enjoy themselves. Although there is no badminton league operating, Yongski Xie is hopeful she can get one up and running."