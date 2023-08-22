Top 100: Four ‘exceptional’ Hawke’s Bay properties make the cut in national comp

This stellar Napier renovation is in the running after making the top 100.

A breathtaking sea-view renovation is among four Hawke’s Bay properties that made the cut for the top 100 builds in the country.

The final 100 homes, announced in Wellington on Tuesday, will now all vie for the 2023 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition.

Included in the Hawke’s Bay properties is a home in Central Hawke’s Bay by Integral Building Services featuring in the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, a Hastings home by Redmond Builders in the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million class, a Design Builders (HB) Havelock North property in the GIB Show Home category and a Davcon home in Napier for the Renovation Over $1.5 million category.

This new CHB home from Integral Building Services was a head-turner.

Organisers said the competition celebrates the “very best” in residential buildings.

This year, the regional competition had about 300 entries across nine regions. Each home was viewed by a panel of experienced judges who assess the builds’ workmanship, design, style, and functionality.

Registered Master Builders chief executive, David Kelly, said the event recognises the very best houses, quality builders and craftspeople across New Zealand since 1991.

Design Builders (HB) wowed judges with this Havelock North show home.

“These awards serve as an occasion to celebrate and acknowledge our builders’ ability to build exceptional homes for Kiwis.” Kelly said.

The Top 100 homes will now be re-judged to find out who will take out the top spots at the 2023 National Awards Gala in November.

One of the judges, Faye Pearson-Greene, was impressed by the calibre of homes she saw while judging the 2023 regional entrants.

“Year on year the quality of entries continues to increase. It’s amazing how the builders continue to push the boundaries with the use of materials, showcasing new ways of working with traditional products and complex architectural detailing. We are particularly seeing this with choice of cladding, with this year’s Top 100 using a range of brick, porcelain tiles, stone, cedar, charred timber, and vertical metal cladding,” she said.

This Hastings home by Redmond Builders made the top 100 cut.

“The same goes for colour, where we saw bold choices in traditionally less-designed spaces, such as bathrooms. It was also positive to see more conscious decisions over environmental choices and a focus on reducing carbon footprints.”







