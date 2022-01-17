Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Tonga eruption: 'Nerve-wracking' wait for Hawke's Bay couple with family in Tonga

3 minutes to read
It's been an anxious 48 hours for Vailanu and John Ika, as they wait to hear from Vailanu's family who live on Tongan island Vava'u. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's been an anxious 48 hours for Vailanu and John Ika, as they wait to hear from Vailanu's family who live on Tongan island Vava'u. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

A Napier couple yet to hear from family in Tonga after the violent undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami say the uncertainty over whether they have food and water is "nerve-racking".

Vailanu and John Ika

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.