Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Tom Mackintosh to feature at Hastings rowing contest

Olympian Tom Mackintosh and event organiser Sarah Kay. Photo / Warren Buckland

An Olympic rowing champion will share a few tips and blow off some rust when he heads along to an annual indoor rowing contest in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay rower Tom Mackintosh was part of the men's eight which won a famous gold at Tokyo in July - the first time New Zealand has won the event since 1972.

An annual indoor rowing contest will return to Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings on Sunday from 9.30am and anyone is welcome to attend, with a mask, or enter on the day.

Mackintosh, whose father Jock Mackintosh helps organise the event, will be on hand to give out some tips.

"I had a healthy break post Tokyo but have been returning to training for the past three or four weeks, so this won't be the first time I've jumped back on a rowing machine but it will be close to it."

He said he would be "giving tips and tricks" but the jury was still out on whether he would enter a race.

Entry in a race is by way of a donation to help cover costs and there are age group races as well as team races.

The event is expected to run until 12.30pm at the EIT Institute of Sport and Health building.

There will be 10 rowing machines set up and competitors will be able to see their virtual boat on a large screen.

Mackintosh is currently based in Havelock North but will head back to Cambridge next week to gear up "for the next Olympic cycle" at Rowing NZ headquarters.