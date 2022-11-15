Don’t miss the opportunity to feel the spine tingle when the King returns.

More than 175 children from Flaxmere Primary School will take part in The Lion King Jr.

Flaxmere Primary School has a reputation for putting on a great show.

Over the years it has created amazing productions such as Grease, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kauri the Giant of the Forest, and Moana Jr.

When principal Robyn Isaacson mooted the idea of a joyous show about kids and how they overcame Covid-19 lockdowns, performing arts teacher Michael Sharp pondered its possibility.

After some thought, he decided they had had enough of Covid-19 and needed to bring back the joy to the community. “What better show to do this than The Lion King Jr.”

Flaxmere Primary School is set to take to the stage for its latest show The Lion King Jr. Photo / Supplied

The Lion King is a timeless tale that has been told and retold on screen and stage since it first appeared in 1994.

The recent premiere of the te eeo Māori version had many tamariki at Flaxmere attend its Hawke’s Bay inaugural screening at the cinema.

“While Flaxmere Primary would have loved to have brought that element to our production, the rights and creation of the te reo stage show version aren’t around yet, but we live in hope”, Sharp said.

The costumes for Lion King Jr are amazing. Photo / Supplied

Flaxmere Primary School’s version will have more than 175 children perform the tale of how Simba overcomes adversity to regain his kingdom from his conniving Uncle Scar. The talent on stage in this production is exceptional with amazing solo performances by senior and junior students. It is also supported by a 38-voice choir of passionate and talented singers.

You can’t do the Lion King without the amazing costumes and Flaxmere Primary has been fortunate to have made connections with Lindisfarne College, Napier Operatic, and Theatre Hawke’s Bay who have all willingly supported the venture by providing costumes and set pieces.

Sharp, who is no stranger to the stage and runs his own performing arts school, Sharp Performing Arts, has also created costumes for the show. He thinks the set, which has been created with the help of the talented staff and students at the school, is a winner.

The cast and crew have been working hard since the middle of term three.

“Rehearsals have been challenging with sickness still an ongoing factor slowing the process down, however, tamariki have clawed their way to the top of Pride Rock and are definitely feeling proud of their efforts,” Sharp said.

This show will bring so much pride and joy to Flaxmere Primary and the greater community.





Don’t miss the opportunity to feel the spine tingle when the King returns.





Lion King Jnr tickets are on sale through the Flaxmere Primary School office for the 11am shows on November 23 and 24 and the 6pm shows on November 22, 23, and 24. $5 a ticket or $15 for a family.







