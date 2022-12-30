Dr Tim Bevin has been a long-serving GP in Napier. Photo / Supplied

When health experts came up with the term general practitioner, they undoubtedly had people like Tim Bevin in mind.

The recently-retired doctor spent 35 years working as a GP in Napier, during which time he cared for patients across all walks of life and helped improve medical services in Hawke’s Bay.

He co-founded Central Medical in Marewa in 2000 where he worked for the best part of 20 years, contributed heavily to addiction and mental health services, held various roles with the district health board, and even worked as a match day doctor at McLean Park during Magpies and other representative rugby matches.

Dr Bevin has been recognised for his services to health as part of the New Year Honours list, being appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

“It has been very humbling and a very special surprise to be given this award,” he said.

“General practice was very challenging but delivered some great rewards, dealing with a huge range of problems in people of all ages and from varied backgrounds [while] working in teams with some wonderful colleagues.”

Dr Bevin has helped improve addiction and mental health services in Hawke’s Bay and has worked closely with the Springhill residential addiction centre for decades, as well as the district health board and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

“My work in addiction and mental health started with an appointment as medical officer to the Springhill Addiction Centre in 1984, and continued until the end of 2021.”

Despite being retired, he still has involvement with the Hawke’s Bay Addiction Centre Trust, which supports the Springhill residential treatment programme.

Dr Bevin said it had been rewarding work.

“There is a lack of understanding of the huge needs in this area as well as a particular lack of appreciation of the societal contribution to alcohol addiction in particular.

“Being able to help people more fully understand their addiction problems often facilitated their regaining control of their lives and was a source of considerable satisfaction.”

He grew up in Lower Hutt but moved to Hawke’s Bay in 1983, where his wife was originally from. He said he had enjoyed his time working in the region and raising a family here.

“Napier collectively has a largely very congenial and collegial GP community which was a privilege to be a part of.”

While he has not served as the Hawke’s Bay Magpies team doctor, he has often been called on to work as a match day doctor on the sidelines at McLean Park.

He has also been a New Zealand Police medical officer, a board member of the Cranford Hospice, and a trustee of the Princess Alexandra Medical Trust.