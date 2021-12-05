Tihei: Virtual uplifting and moving AGM for Ngāti Kahungunu iwi

Deputy chair JB Heperi-Smith with chief executive Chrissie Hape, fronting the AGM. Photo / Supplied

For the first time, Ngāti Kahungunu iwi Inc presented its AGM online as a virtual meeting for their 36,000-plus registered members on Saturday, November 27.

This decision was made because of Covid-19 concerns at the venue that hosts the iwi's annual AGM Sports Day, Hawke's Bay water-themed fun park Splash Planet.

Hastings District Council made the decision for the park to stay closed over summer because of the health and safety risk posed by Covid uncertainty.

Over 10 years the event has attracted thousands of iwi members from throughout the tribe's region, with buses travelling from Wairoa, Dannevirke, Masterton and Wellington for the one-day event.

In the early morning before the gates open to Splash Planet, 1200 players from 30-plus marae teams compete in netball, Ki Orahi, 3 v 3 basketball and volleyball across sprawling sports fields in Windsor Park and Karamu High School.

The tribe's AGM takes place late morning in the volleyball pit for just under an hour. The event is live streamed worldwide and broadcast live on speakers scattered around the park.

"Its an amazing day. It's normally our biggest day of the year and it always gives our new crew a good workout for the upcoming season," manager Peran Hutchings said.

"Sadly we're not going ahead this year but we look forward to again hosting this wonderful whānau event in 2022."

As a benefit to their members, every year the iwi pays for buses for members to enjoy the fun day, provides a fish and chip lunch for thousands and a care package for attending families when they leave.

This year the iwi still wanted to provide a benefit to all its members so is distributing funds on a population basis to each of its six taiwhenua/territorial authorities to provide a celebratory highlight occasion for members in their regions.

This year the iwi broadcast the AGM from their Hastings office with a reduced team of essential staff providing technical support and fronted by deputy chairman JB Smith, CEO Chrissie Hape and board secretary Michelle Ferris.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi support services manager Ruth Wong directed the meeting proceedings to ensure iwi members registered for the broadcast could interact, vote and ask questions live. A total of 120 member registered beforehand on zoom and more than 2000 joined the livestream on facebook.

John Norris, from Engage Video, was contracted to troubleshoot the production and live broadcast.

Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana followed the AGM broadcast in MIQ from an Auckland hotel. He had just returned from hosting Te Aratini Indigenous Economic & Culture Festival at the World Expo in Dubai.

Feedback during and after the broadcast was overwhelmingly positive. During the maumahara to remember loved ones lost during the year, hundreds of love hearts floated on screen as names were recognised and acknowledged.

This simple action was moving and emotional. One viewer said: "Thank you so much for remembering my brother."

Two uplifting and memorable moments in the AGM were waiata by Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngāti Kahunguu ki Heretaunga.

These performances were sung with such passion and conviction by these rangatahi that it drew instant praise and hundreds of love hearts filled the screen by the appreciative online audience.

A bucket of A Grade mutton bird and $100 voucher from Takitimu Seafoodss was the highlight of a live spin-the-wheel draw for all attendees. These were won by Cheryl Pomana and Danielle Keil.

The finale was a live wave onscreen from all iwi members on zoom.