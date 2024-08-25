Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tihei: Takiwātanga Wānanga held to support an iwi-led approach to autism

By Ruth Wong
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Participants on day one of Takiwātanga Wānanga which was set aside for whānau.

Participants on day one of Takiwātanga Wānanga which was set aside for whānau.

Last week Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc (NKII) hosted a Takiwātanga Wānanga run by Dorothy Taare-Smith, founder of Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust.

Takiwātanga is the Māori word for autism and is a mana-enhancing term which regards people with autism as gifted, or taonga, rather than viewing autism as a disability as it is currently perceived from a Western paradigm.

Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust is a Tairāwhiti-based trust, specialising in the delivery of Takiwātanga Wānanga. Dorothy Taare-Smith, Ngāti Porou, is the lead facilitator and has more than 20 years’ experience in the disability sector with a background in special education and disability advocacy.

The two-day wānanga (forum) focused on the following learning objectives:

  1. To build knowledge and understanding of takiwātanga and change the mindset of how takiwātanga are viewed.
  2. To build education practitioner confidence to support whānau with takiwātanga.
  3. To strengthen whanaungatanga: building community connections and supports.
  4. To increase understanding of children’s rights in the context of education and the responsibilities of school services.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Māori have had to rely on international research that doesn’t align with te ao Māori way of thinking and understanding,” Dorothy Taare-Smith said.

“These wānanga are designed to strengthen the whānau from an iwi-led approach.”

The wānanga was hosted by NKII in its new Te Ara Mātua Hub that provided a safe, relaxed setting for those who attended to share and be heard.

The first day was set aside for whānau where parents and grandparents came to ask questions, seek advice, share frustration about their experiences with getting support for their children and ask for help in dealing with certain circumstances. Dorothy provided great advice and support, and together the group felt enhanced and uplifted.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Day two of Takiwātanga Wānanga was aimed at education and health providers.
Day two of Takiwātanga Wānanga was aimed at education and health providers.

Day two had around 60 participants, mainly professionals including resource teachers of learning and behaviour (RTLB), learning support specialists, teacher aides, kaiako (teachers) from kōhanga reo/early learning services, kura kaupapa, workers from Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Education, and Te Whatu Ora came together to join in this large support group for Taonga Takiwātanga.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust are looking to further unpack what an iwi-led approach could look like for our taonga takiwātanga, whānau and the many others who are impacted by autism and neurodiversity.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is a Mandated Iwi Organisation/Authority. Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today