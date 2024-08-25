Last week Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc (NKII) hosted a Takiwātanga Wānanga run by Dorothy Taare-Smith, founder of Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust.
Takiwātanga is the Māori word for autism and is a mana-enhancing term which regards people with autism as gifted, or taonga, rather than viewing autism as a disability as it is currently perceived from a Western paradigm.
Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust is a Tairāwhiti-based trust, specialising in the delivery of Takiwātanga Wānanga. Dorothy Taare-Smith, Ngāti Porou, is the lead facilitator and has more than 20 years’ experience in the disability sector with a background in special education and disability advocacy.
The two-day wānanga (forum) focused on the following learning objectives:
- To build knowledge and understanding of takiwātanga and change the mindset of how takiwātanga are viewed.
- To build education practitioner confidence to support whānau with takiwātanga.
- To strengthen whanaungatanga: building community connections and supports.
- To increase understanding of children’s rights in the context of education and the responsibilities of school services.