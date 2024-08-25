“Māori have had to rely on international research that doesn’t align with te ao Māori way of thinking and understanding,” Dorothy Taare-Smith said.

“These wānanga are designed to strengthen the whānau from an iwi-led approach.”

The wānanga was hosted by NKII in its new Te Ara Mātua Hub that provided a safe, relaxed setting for those who attended to share and be heard.

The first day was set aside for whānau where parents and grandparents came to ask questions, seek advice, share frustration about their experiences with getting support for their children and ask for help in dealing with certain circumstances. Dorothy provided great advice and support, and together the group felt enhanced and uplifted.

Day two of Takiwātanga Wānanga was aimed at education and health providers.

Day two had around 60 participants, mainly professionals including resource teachers of learning and behaviour (RTLB), learning support specialists, teacher aides, kaiako (teachers) from kōhanga reo/early learning services, kura kaupapa, workers from Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Education, and Te Whatu Ora came together to join in this large support group for Taonga Takiwātanga.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and Taonga Takiwātanga Charitable Trust are looking to further unpack what an iwi-led approach could look like for our taonga takiwātanga, whānau and the many others who are impacted by autism and neurodiversity.

