Tihei: Prime Minister vows to return

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga this month with Ministers Kelvin Davis, Peeni Henare, Willie Jackson, Meka Whaitiri and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck to meet with Takitimu Ora Collective - and promises to return.

The Whānau Ora providers who work in partnership with the Government include Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Te Kupenga Hauora o Ahuriri, Kahungunu Health Service (Choices), Whānau Tahi Trust and Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu to provide intensive and localised support for whānau and tamariki to navigate pathways to fulfil their highest aspirations.

Ardern said the Government has an opportunity to do things differently with groups such as Takitimu Ora. With strong local connections, the collective is best placed to work with whānau to help them identify issues they want to tackle and ensure they can achieve their own aspirations, with support from the government.

Members of Takitimu Ora were given the opportunity to raise issues and discuss barriers for whānau moving forward with the Prime Minister.

Des Ratima of Whānau Tahi Trust says that "safety for māmā and pēpē is paramount, this includes safety planning alongside community agencies".

Ngā Tini Whetū refers to "the many multitudes of stars" and takes an integrated and strength-based approach to assist whānau. This programme is funded by Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency who seeks co-investment, co-design and co-production opportunities that support whānau aspirations.

Ardern has promised to return to Heretaunga and meet Takitimu Ora to ensure all parties are accountable to whānau.