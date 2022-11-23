Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell running together during their brief partnership amid a Black Caps batting collapse in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Opinion: I can still see that Tim Southee delivery disappearing into the night sky.

New Zealand have been involved in nine Twenty20 ties, during that format’s brief tenure in international cricket, with Tuesday’s against India, the 23rd all told.

It was certainly one of the more unusual, with no Super Oval and India reaching the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method par-score of 75 thanks to a Mitchell Santner misfield.

That was an apt end for a frustrating on-again, off-again match, where McLean Park’s often placid pitch unusually did plenty.

The Black Caps’ total of 160 was about 20 runs short of what they should’ve reached, before India limped to 75-4 when more rain finally put the match out of its misery.

Indian fans enjoyed the night out before the rain. Photo / Paul Taylor

It’s not a game that will linger long in the memory, although not every Twenty20 tie is like that.

I was fortunate to cover the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka, where the Black Caps were involved in two ties at Pallekele, five nights apart.

I rather forget the first one, in which New Zealand and Sri Lanka both made 174, before the hosts won the Super Over.

The local brass band made a racket and it was stinking hot, but that’s about all I’ve got.

I do know that New Zealand ought to have beaten the West Indies a few nights later. Chasing only 140 to win, several guys got starts but no-one could stay with captain Ross Taylor.

He eventually finished 62 not out, without quite being able to get the team over the line. It was a valiant effort - hitting one ball for six in the 20th over - but ultimately in vain.

Off to the Super Over, then.

Undeterred, out came Taylor once more to face West Indies spinner Marlon Samuels.

Again, there was a big six as the skipper helped the Black Caps post a very defendable 16.

This was win or go home time for New Zealand. Lose this and they would exit the tournament.

No pressure, Tim Southee.

It was largely all over after that first delivery.





West Indies batsman Chris Gayle launches a big shot. Photo/File pic.

Bowling to Chris Gayle, it was both a no-ball and in the slot and sailed high and long over the stand at the far end of the ground.

I’ll never forget that black sky and that bright, white ball soaring into the distance.

New Zealand lost the Super Over, the West Indies went on to beat Sri Lanka in the tournament final in Colombo and Taylor was replaced as captain soon after.

There was no such misery for the Black Caps at McLean Park on Tuesday. Probably more relief, at having a rather meaningless game come to its tame conclusion.

The more we play these bi-lateral white-ball series, the fewer people appear eager to watch them. That’s not helped when star players on both sides are unavailable.

No team has played in more T20 International ties than New Zealand, even if rain ultimately defeated everyone in this one.