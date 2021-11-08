Thunderstorm warning for inland Hawke's Bay

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for inland parts of Hawke's Bay. Photo / MetService

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for inland parts of Hawke's Bay.

About 5.37pm a weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near the northern Ruahine Range and Kereru.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the northnortheast, and are expected to lie near the northern Ruahine Range and Kereru about 6pm, moving to Sherenden by 6.30pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.

Very heavy rain can cause surface or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

A thunderstorm watch remains in place for other parts of inland Hawke's Bay until 8pm, Monday.