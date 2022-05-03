Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker.

Central Hawke's Bay is caught between a rock and a hard place, says the district's mayor after the Government last week announced further details of its proposed Three Waters reforms.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker says the announcement clarified some important points on ownership and accountability.

"But I am still disappointed that the work we have done to front-foot and lead a regional approach with our Hawke's Bay neighbours has been turned down."

Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta detailed the Government's response to the recommendations of the Government-appointed Three Waters Working Group, and councils' shareholdings in the new multi-region entities.

These included a public shareholding structure that makes community ownership clear, with shares allocated to councils reflective of the size of their communities (one share per 50,000 people); further strengthening and clarifying the role of the Regional Representative Group with joint oversight from local councils and mana whenua; maintaining that board members are to be appointed based on skills and competency; strengthening connections to smaller communities including through local sub-committees feeding into the Regional Representative Group; and recognising and embracing Te Mana o te Wai - the health and wellbeing of waterways and water bodies - as a korowai, or principle, that applies across the water services framework.

Hawke's Bay mayors said in a press release it was no surprise to see Government adopt most of the working group's "underwhelming" recommendations.

The reforms, which Government expects to take effect from mid-2024, would see responsibility for Hawke's Bay's three waters assets and service delivery transfer to a multi-regional entity responsible for the whole of the East Coast of the North Island, the top of the South Island and the Chatham Islands.

Hawke's Bay's mayors say the Three Waters reforms threaten the loss of local decision-making over critical water assets and services.

Government is committing to ensure New Zealanders are well informed about the case for change and the details of the legislative proposals to assist the public to make submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee.

However, the Hawke's Bay mayors are urging Government to better communicate the legislative timetable with clear and comprehensive information so that people are well informed to have their say.

The district's mayors say everyone agrees change is needed to make sure drinking, waste and stormwater services are safe, resilient and affordable but they remain disappointed Government has steadfastly refused to consider Hawke's Bay's own proposal for a local alternative that would see responsibility for three waters services staying in the Bay and achieving the outcomes Government wants from reform.

They say a Hawke's Bay Water service delivery model offers a credible and sustainable solution ensuring local asset ownership, accountability and decision-making.

Alex Walker said: "Our households are currently paying thousands for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services on their rates each year and the increases are not over yet.

"We still have unacceptable levels of breaks and leaks due to past underfunding, as well as wastewater treatment that needs transformational upgrade to meet environmental expectations.

"If there is no change to the national system of funding and delivery, then we know that these rates will continue to increase significantly and we are already bordering on the unaffordable for many households.

"There are also some vigorous philosophical views in our Central Hawke's Bay community about the approach that Government is taking to this reform. Council agrees that while many parts of the proposed reform make sense, we are still challenged by the scale of change and the size of the entities proposed."

Mayor Walker says people need to understand what the changes will mean for them and how they can have a voice as the legislation makes its way through Parliament.

Details of the Government's Three Waters Reforms are available at www.dia.govt.nz/Three-Waters-ReformProgramme and Hawke's Bay's Three Waters Review at www.hb3waters.nz .