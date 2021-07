A FENZ spokeswoman said at about 4.45pm the fire was pretty much under control. Photo / NZME

A FENZ spokeswoman said at about 4.45pm the fire was pretty much under control. Photo / NZME

Fire and emergency NZ are responding to three sheds on fire in Pukehou, Central Hawke's Bay.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the fire is "pretty much under control".

The fire is on State Highway 2.

Three fire appliances and two tankers attended, arriving at 3.50pm.

The spokeswoman could not give an indication of damage.