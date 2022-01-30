Three new Covid cases, three locations of interest for Hawke's Bay

There are three new Covid cases in Hawke's Bay. Photo NZME

There are three new Covid cases in Hawke's Bay. Photo NZME

There are three new cases of Covid in Hawke's Bay.

The Ministry of Health said investigations are underway to determine any potential links to existing cases.

Nationally there are 103 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and one new death.

The Ministry of Health says the person who died was in their 70s, had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving appropriate ward-level care.

They were a patient at Auckland's North Shore Hospital.

The Ministry did not say how many of today's cases had been confirmed as Omicron, but it's likely most of the community cases will be Omicron, rather than Delta.

Associated with this new case, two close contact locations of interest (bus trips) have been identified in Hawke's Bay.

The first bus trip is the InterCity IC6965 bus from Gisborne to Napier which departed Gisborne at 9.30am Friday 28 January and arrived in Napier at 1pm on the same day.

The second bus is the InterCity IC6367 bus from Napier to Wellington, which departed Napier at 1.50pm Friday 28 January and arrived in Wellington at 7.45pm on the same day. Although the case disembarked in Palmerston North, where they later tested positive for COVID-19, the entire trip is considered to be a Location of Interest and all passengers are close contacts.

It's understood the buses include people who have disembarked in the Gisborne area, Napier, Hastings, Central Hawke's Bay, throughout the MidCentral rohe and down to Wellington.

Rasoi Indian Restaurant on Napier's Marine Parade has also been added as a location of interest, on Sunday 23rd January, between 8pm-9pm.

Meanwhile two tests of wastewater in Dannevirke in the last week have shown positive for Covid.

MidCentral District Health Board posted the news on its Facebook page on Saturday saying Covid had been detected in samples taken on January 26 and 27.

"At this stage, we do not have any known confirmed or recently recovered cases of Covid-19 in Dannevirke or the wider Tararua district."

A testing station had been set up Sunday outside the Dannevirke Community Hospital.

One person at the site said there had been a few cars but there were only a few cars lined up when the Hawke's Bay Today checked.

In another post, the DHB advised that a fifth person had tested positive on Saturday.

It was not known whether the latest case was linked to the active Omicron cases.