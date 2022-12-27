Three injured in suburban Napier crash

Maraenui street Bledisloe Road the morning after a crash which seriously injured three people and closed the road for several hours as police investigated. Photo / NZME

One person is in a critical condition and two others are reported to have received serious injuries after a crash which which closed a thoroughfare through Napier suburb Maraenui for several hours overnight.

The crash about 7.50pm on Tuesday happened in fine and dry conditions on Bledisloe Rd, near the intersection with Barnard Ave, and involved two vehicles, police said.

Three Fire and Emergency NZ crews attended and one person had to be extracted from a vehicle.

Access was closed from both the Riverbend Rd and Longfellow Ave ends as well as at Barnard Ave, and remained closed more three hours later with serious crash investigators called to the scene.