One of the cars being taken away from the scene shortly before 6pm after the crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

A crash on the Kennedy Rd overbridge of the Hawke's Bay Expressway at peak hour traffic left part of the road closed for just under an hour on Thursday evening.

A police spokeswoman said a three car crash happened about 5.30pm.

The northbound lanes were affected and the road was re-opened at 6.20pm.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent but there were no injuries.