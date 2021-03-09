Three car crash near Napier Caltex

There were no serious injuries when three cars collided on SH51, on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to three-car crash on State Highway 51, Napier, with diversions in place.

The crash was reported at 4.50pm and occurred near the Hyderabad Caltex.

Initial reports suggest there are no injuries however, the road is blocked with diversions in place along Hyderabad Rd and Taradale Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed one appliance from the Napier Fire Station was in attendance to assist with traffic control.

He confirmed no one was trapped in relation to the crash.