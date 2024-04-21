Hasting CBD was a sea of colour as thousands of people turned out for the annual Sikh parade.
Vice-president of the New Zealand Sikh Society, Hastings, and spokesperson Jarnail Singh said the three days of celebrations saw people from all over the North Island arriving in Hastings to join in.
“It was great to have Nancy Lu, National list MP, a lead in our ethnic communities caucus at the event, along with Catherine Wedd National MP for Tukituki,” Singh said.
“It was a very successful weekend.”
On Saturday, the Sri Lankan New Year was celebrated at Pathumrungsiwatanaram Monastery in Hastings.