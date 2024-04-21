Thousands of people joined the colourful Sikh parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hasting CBD was a sea of colour as thousands of people turned out for the annual Sikh parade.

Vice-president of the New Zealand Sikh Society, Hastings, and spokesperson Jarnail Singh said the three days of celebrations saw people from all over the North Island arriving in Hastings to join in.

“It was great to have Nancy Lu, National list MP, a lead in our ethnic communities caucus at the event, along with Catherine Wedd National MP for Tukituki,” Singh said.

“It was a very successful weekend.”

Following the parade there were displays outside the Sikh Temple in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Sikh community held its annual parade through Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

On Saturday, the Sri Lankan New Year was celebrated at Pathumrungsiwatanaram Monastery in Hastings.

Crowds gathered at the Pathumrungsiwatanaram Monastery in Hastings to celebrate the Sri Lankan New Year. Photo / Connull Lang

Jade Perera, 3, with a ceremonial Sri Lankan oil lamp at the Pathumrungsiwatanaram Monastery. Photo / Connull Lang