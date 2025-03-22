Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Thirteen people have been injured in a serious crash between a van and an SUV on the Napier-Taupō Rd, emergency services say.

The crash was reported near Rangitaiki School, at the Taupō end of State Highway 5, around 10.30am and the highway was closed. It remained closed as-at 12.15pm.

A police spokesperson said multiple people had serious injuries and motorists should expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they had responded with four ambulances, one rapid response unit, and four helicopters.

“Early reports indicate our crews have assessed and treated thirteen patients, with their conditions ranging from moderate to serious.