Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Thirteen people injured after van and SUV crash on Napier-Taupō Rd, State Highway 5

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

State Highway 5 remained closed as-at 12.15pm.

State Highway 5 remained closed as-at 12.15pm.

Thirteen people have been injured in a serious crash between a van and an SUV on the Napier-Taupō Rd, emergency services say.

The crash was reported near Rangitaiki School, at the Taupō end of State Highway 5, around 10.30am and the highway was closed. It remained closed as-at 12.15pm.

A police spokesperson said multiple people had serious injuries and motorists should expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they had responded with four ambulances, one rapid response unit, and four helicopters.

“Early reports indicate our crews have assessed and treated thirteen patients, with their conditions ranging from moderate to serious.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“At this time, two patients in serious condition have been airlifted to Waikato hospital, and one patient in a serious condition has been airlifted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

“Details on the remaining patients ... is not available at this stage.”


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today